ARKK Takes in Nearly Half Billion in September Flows | ETF Trends

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) accreted nearly half a billion dollars from investors in September.

ARK Invest’s flagship fund saw $441 million in net inflows in September, bringing the year-to-date net inflows to $1.4 billion. The fund closed out the month with $7.6 billion in assets under management, according to VettaFi.

ARK’s products are geared toward investors who have the fortitude and faith to ride out short-term volatility in favor of long-term gains, with the current environment unveiling an attractive buy-in opportunity.

ARKK is an actively managed ETF that invests at least 65% of its assets in companies relevant to the investment theme of disruptive innovation. ARK defines ‘‘disruptive innovation’’ as introducing a technologically enabled new product or service that potentially changes the way the world works.

This includes companies that rely on or benefit from the development of new products or services, technological improvements, and advancements in scientific research relating to the areas of DNA technologies and the “genomic revolution”; automation, robotics, and energy storage; artificial intelligence and the “next generation internet;” and fintech innovation.

The firm’s other offerings are also trading at relatively attractive prices, presenting different ways to augment a portfolio. ARK’s other ETFs include the ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG), the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW), the ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (ARKQ), the ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF), the ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (ARKX), the 3D Printing ETF (PRNT), and the ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF (IZRL).

ARKQ is well positioned in the current environment to benefit from advances in the AI industry. This year has seen meaningful progress in text-to-image modeling, with Meta Platforms last week publishing research offering details on the company’s new in-house artificial intelligence model that generates video footage from text input.

