ARKG Holding Senti Biosciences Increases 22% Thursday as Markets Rally | ETF Trends

U.S. equities across all sectors are rebounding Thursday following the release of a hotter-than-expected inflation report.

After recent volatility, shares of Senti Biosciences have increased nearly 22% on Thursday, bringing its one-month returns to nearly 72%. The stock traded up around 15%, 105%, and 23% last Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday, respectively, before dropping around 31% in a very weak market on Friday, ARK Invest wrote on October 8.

The stock’s upward move began late last month after Chardan and Bank of America initiated coverage with “buy” ratings, according to ARK.

“Recently, Senti also announced that it will present data on SENTI-401––an allogeneic logic-gated CAR-NK cell therapy for the treatment of CEA-Expressing solid tumors––at the Society of Immunotherapy and Cancer meeting in November,” ARK wrote in weekly commentary. “Senti Biosciences uses genetic logic circuit technology to develop highly precise medicines and cell therapy treatments for a broad range of indications. Its technology potentially could target malignancies by enabling cells to sense and adapt to the tumor microenvironment.”

Investors looking to add exposure to the companies involved in the genomics revelation should consider the ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG), which charges a 75 basis point expense ratio.

ARKG is an actively managed equity strategy that aims to provide exposure to DNA sequencing technology, gene editing, CRISPR, therapeutics, agricultural biology, and molecular diagnostics.

Companies within ARKG are focused on and are expected to substantially benefit from extending and enhancing the quality of human and other life by incorporating technological and scientific developments and advancements in genomics into their businesses, according to the firm.

Top holdings in the fund as of October 13 include Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS, 7.37%), Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS, 6.66%), Caredx Inc (CDNA, 4.50%), Beam Therapeutics Inc (BEAM, 4.28%), Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NTLA, 4.35%), CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP, 4.22%), Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC, 4.20%), Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (DNA, 4.14%), Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE, 3.88%), and Schrodinger Inc (SDGR, 3.76%), according to the fund’s website.

