Apple Updates Siri to Answer Users’ Coronavirus Questions

When iPhone users ask voice assistant Siri for locations to the nearest restaurant or coffeehouse, that place will most likely be closed thanks to the coronavirus. However, if users want to know more about the virus itself, Siri will now be able to respond thanks to Apple’s latest updates.

What exactly can users ask? Per a CNBC report, users can ask “if they’re exhibiting symptoms of the disease, such as fever, dry cough or shortness of breath. Siri will advise people who say they have extreme or life-threatening symptoms to consider calling 911.”

“If users say their symptoms are not extreme or life-threatening, Siri instructs people to stay home and avoid contact with other people. It advises them to contact a medical provider if their condition becomes more severe,” the report further noted.

Apple released a COVID-19 symptom triage tool within Siri. Ask “how do I know if I have coronavirus?” and it’ll walk you through a CDC-approved flow. This is what voice assistants should be for. — Alexis Córdova (@acordova) March 21, 2020

Apple stock has slipped below its 200-day moving average as its operations in China took a hit due to the coronavirus. However, its fortunes could change as China slowly returns to normalcy with the number of coronavirus cases dropping.

AAPL data by YCharts

Here are four ETFs to consider with exposure to Apple stock:

Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEArca: XLK): tries to reflect the performance of the Technology Select Sector Index, which is comprised of technology and telecom sector of the S&P 500. The ETF includes companies from technology hardware, storage, and peripherals; software; diversified telecommunication services; communications equipment; semiconductors and semiconductor equipment; internet software and services; IT services; electronic equipment, instruments, and components; and wireless telecommunication services. iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEArca: IYW): reflects the performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Information Technology Index, which includes all tech sector picks in the Dow Jones U.S. Index. Due to the Dow Jones’ classification of information tech names, healthcare technology stocks may be included while payment technology stocks are excluded. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC): tries to reflect the performance of the Nasdaq-100 Technology Sector Index, which consists of companies in the Nasdaq-100 Index classified as technology according to the Industry Classification Benchmark. QTEC currently holds 34 components and more-or-less equally weights its holdings. Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEArca: VGT): tries to reflect the performance of the MSCI US IMI Information Technology 25/50 Index, which includes information technology stocks in the MSCI US IMI 25/50.

