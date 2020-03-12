An Epicenter of Innovation and Disruption With This Healthcare ETF

As has been widely noted, healthcare is one of the sectors outside of technology that’s driving legitimate, positive disruption in our daily lives and in investing circles. However, some traditional healthcare ETFs are not adequately levered to that theme.

The Robo Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (HTEC) is one ETF that solves the healthcare innovation riddle for investors. HTEC seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation Index.

The fund will normally invest at least 80 percent of its total assets in securities of the index or in depositary receipts representing securities of the index. The index is designed to measure the performance of companies that have a portion of their business and revenue derived from the field of healthcare technology, and the potential to grow within this space through innovation and market adoption of such companies, products, and services.

Massive disruption is taking the healthcare space by storm. Rapidly evolving technologies are quietly and completely morphing the medical field as we know it. Robotics, artificial intelligence and healthcare innovations are becoming significant change agents across the industry.

HTEC Credibility

“HTEC offers an investor a level of disruptive purity because there are qualifiers for admittance into this fund, including a requisite on how much revenue a company generates from innovative healthcare technologies and products as well as a firm’s position within these new markets,” reports InvestorPlace.

According to Robo Global, the developments in robotics, machine intelligence, and life sciences has enabled breakthrough advances in the healthcare industry from AI-powered diagnostic to minimally invasive robotic surgery, from molecular analysis to DNA sequencing and genetic cancer therapies, from 3D printed implants to virtual care visits.

"Healthcare is undergoing a dramatic, technology-driven revolution," according to ROBO Global, HTEC's issuer.

HTEC holdings analyzed by factors representing levels of revenue a company receives from innovative healthcare technologies, as well as technology and market leadership within the healthcare technology space, resulting in a so-called HTEC Score.

