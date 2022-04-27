Dimensional Launches 3 New Emerging Markets Equity ETFs

Dimensional Fund Advisors has expanded its suite of ETFs with the launch of three new ETFs which offer broadly diversified exposure to core, value, and high profitability equities within emerging markets.

The new funds, listed on the NYSE on April 27, are the Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM), the Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV), and the Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (DEHP).

“Dimensional’s expanded ETF suite leverages the firm’s 40-year track record of thoughtful portfolio design and flexible, cost-efficient implementation,” co-CEO and CIO Gerard O’Reilly said in a statement. “Investors can benefit from these funds’ broadly diversified exposure to emerging markets, delivered with a robust, systematic, and scalable pursuit of higher expected returns.”

DFEM, with a 39 basis point expense ratio, serves as an emerging markets total market solution that targets higher expected returns and consistent exposure through a daily flexible process, according to a statement from the firm.

DFEV, which charges 43 basis points, is an emerging markets value solution that targets higher expected returns and consistent exposure through a daily flexible process, according to a statement from the firm.

DEHP, carrying an expense ratio of 41 basis points, fits as an emerging markets high profitability solution covering large-caps and mid-caps that targets higher expected returns and consistent exposure through a daily flexible process, according to a statement from the firm.

The three new funds join the growing line-up of Dimensional ETFs, now totaling 23 funds and approximately $48 billion in assets under management.

“Our expanding ETF suite provides financial professionals with a full set of solutions to build globally diversified asset allocation models using Dimensional ETFs,” co-CEO Dave Butler said in a statement. “We’re pleased with the strong demand we are seeing for our ETF suite and look forward to serving our clients with even broader exposure to Dimensional portfolios across geographies, asset classes, and solution types.”

For more news, information, and strategy, visit ETF Trends.