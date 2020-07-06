Dave Nadig Talks ETF Outlook And Popular Trends On TD Ameritrade

ETFs have been hitting new highs as of late, including internet ETFs, cybersecurity, and all things tech. ETF Trends’ Director of Research and CIO, Dave Nadig, joined Nicole Petallides on the TD Ameritrade Network to go over the ETFs hitting new highs, as the Summer continues, and what to expect.
As Nadig explains, it’s been a great six months for the ETF market already, with about $200 billion in inflows year to date, with $60 billion in June alone. The real story is where money has flowed.
The Fed has been buying up corporate bonds and bond ETFs, putting much attention there. Corporate bond ETFs have pulled in a whopping $18.6 billion in new money, followed by $10.4 billion into large cap U.S. equities.
With that, as Nadig continues, there have been some notable trends. ESG funds are now $15 billion year to date, and that has transferred well for ESG-focussed ETFs, particularly broad ETFs like the iShares ESG line up (ESGU, ESGE, and ESGD, which covers the U.S., emerging markets, and developed internationals, respectively). This seems to be the year for ESG, as folks have reallocated money from the downturn.
Watch Dave Nadig Deliver Some ETF Education On TD Ameritrade
For more market trends, visit ETF Trends.