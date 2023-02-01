Dave Mazza Named Chief Strategy Officer of Roundhill Investments

Dave Mazza has joined thematic ETF provider Roundhill Investments as chief strategy officer. In this role, he will oversee the firm’s product development, capital markets, and research functions as the company seeks to expand its fund lineup into additional categories.

Mazza is well known within the ETF industry, bringing over 15 years of ETF and asset management experience. Most recently, he was managing director, head of product, at Direxion, where he led the research and development of new products and the ongoing product management and strategy for the firm, as well as overseeing the firm’s strategic partner relationships. Prior to joining Direxion, Mazza held leadership roles within Oppenheimer Funds and State Street SPDR ETFs.

“I’m thrilled to be joining Roundhill Investments to help build on the firm’s early success as innovators in a dynamic ETF market where investors are looking for unique solutions to help them navigate an evolving investment landscape,” Mazza said in a news release.

In response to the announcement, VettaFi’s head of research Todd Rosenbluth said: “Dave is one of best in the industry at providing ETF education, making complicated topics easier to understand. It will exciting to watch Roundhill’s ETF growth in the next few years.”

Separately, Roundhill also announced that Matthew Kanterman was named director of research. Kanterman was recently director of research for Ball Metaverse Research Partners. Before that, he spent eight years with Bloomberg Intelligence, covering the technology sector.

“We are excited to introduce Dave and Matthew as the newest members of the Roundhill team as we enter our next phase of growth,” said Will Hershey, CEO. “Our goal remains to become a leading ETF platform in the coming years, and we believe today’s additions position Roundhill for tremendous success in 2023 and beyond.”