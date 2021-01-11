Whether you’re a true believer or a skeptic, it’s hard to ignore how Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies performed in 2020. Crypto has gone from the realm of early adopters and fringe enthusiasts to major institutions and wealth managers.

In the upcoming webcast, Crypto for Advisors: A Growing Opportunity, Matt Hougan, Global Head of Research, Bitwise Asset Management, will present the results of the 2020 Crypto-for-Advisors survey, exploring how the wealth managers have included crypto assets as part of client portfolios, and discuss how to access crypto, how it’s stored, and new ways investors can access this exciting new asset class.

Bitwise Asset Management is the creator of the world’s first cryptocurrency index fund and offers low-cost, liquid beta funds, holding Bitcoin and Ethereum exclusively.

The Bitwise Bitcoin Fund and the Bitwise Ethereum Fund are the second and third strategies in the Bitwise fund family, joining the broad-market Bitwise 10 Crypto Index Fund. The funds are driven by inbound client interest and investor dissatisfaction with existing options, many of which carry premiums, charge exit fees, have lockups, and/or charge expenses to the fund outside the stated management fee.

The Bitwise Bitcoin Fund holds Bitcoin and captures the total returns available to investors in the world’s largest crypto asset, including any meaningful hard forks and airdrops. The Bitwise Ethereum Fund does the same for Ether. Funds safeguard holdings in 100% cold storage with an institutional third-party custodian and prepare simple K-1 tax documents for investors each year.

“The speed at which professional investors are moving into crypto right now is remarkable,” Hunter Horsley, cofounder and Chief Executive Officer of Bitwise, said in a note. “While adoption of crypto as an asset class and conviction around its role in portfolios rapidly expands, we continue to urge all investors to consider the risks associated with investing in cryptocurrencies in general and the Bitwise Funds in particular.”

Financial advisors who are interested in learning more about cryptocurrencies can register for the Tuesday, January 12 webcast here.