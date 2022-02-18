Valkyrie Hits $1 Billion in AUM

Earlier this week, Valkyrie Investments announced that it had crossed $1 billion in assets under management.

“The past year has seen soaring demand for exposure to digital assets from a wide variety of investors and market participants. From individuals seeking ETFs to family offices, pensions, and endowments eagerly allocating to hedge funds and trusts, our industry has a firm footing on which to continue growing through the remainder of this year and beyond,” Valkyrie CEO Leah Wald said in a press release.

Most of Valkyrie’s total assets come from custom-built separately managed accounts, their crypto-protocol trusts for accredited investors, and from overseeing a decentralized finance-focused hedge fund captained by Tom Brady’s former business manager.

The company has three ETFs, including the Valkyrie Balance Sheet Opportunities ETF (VBB), the Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BTF), and the recently launched Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF (WGMI). VBB is an actively managed ETF that invests in U.S. stocks perceived to have innovative balance sheets, specifically those with direct or indirect exposure to bitcoin. BTF is a bitcoin futures fund, and WGMI provides active exposure to companies that derive at least 50% of their revenue from bitcoin mining operations and/or services related to bitcoin mining.

“The response to our ETF offerings has been overwhelming and welcome,” said Valkyrie CEO Steven McClurg. “We are of course working on bringing more products to market, based entirely on feedback and demand from RIAs, family offices and others, and are excited for the year ahead.”

There are plenty of issuers from financial backgrounds that dabble in the crypto space, but Valkyrie thinks of itself as cryptocurrency natives first, setting it apart from some of their competition.

Cryptocurrencies have been slowly recovering after a rough span stretching between mid-November and late January. Guido Buehler, chief executive of Swiss digital asset bank Seba, has suggested a new record high could be possible in 2022. “Our internal valuation models indicate a price right now between $50,000 and $75,000,” Buehler told Forbes. This could be further good news for Valkyrie.

