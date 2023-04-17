Top Performing ETFs: Crypto ETFs Run the Table | ETF Trends

Crypto ETFs led the way in the top-performing ETFs of the last week or so, with strategies focusing on areas as varied as the blockchain, fintechs, Bitcoin, and more all outperformed their competitors. The continued strong performance of crypto ETFs suggests a few interesting factors are at play, whether a continued belief in crypto’s distance from troubles in a beleaguered banking sector or perhaps that there is still a long-term, disruptive innovation case for crypto overall.

Ticker Name 1 Week Return (DAM ) VanEck Digital Assets Mining ETF 35.79% (WGMI) Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF 33.37% (DAPP) VanEck Digital Transformation ETF 30.96% (BITQ) Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF 25.35% (BKCH) Global X Blockchain ETF 23.98% (SATO) Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF 21.02% (GFOF) Grayscale Future of Finance ETF 19.89% (FDIG) Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF 19.21% (IBLC) iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF 18.44% (CRPT) First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry & Digital Economy ETF 17.80%

VanEck led the way over the last week with not one, but two ETFs at the top of the performance charts. The VanEck Digital Assets Mining ETF (DAM) was the top-performing ETF over the last week or so with returns of 35.8%, while the VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (DAPP) saw the third-highest returns at 31%.

Interestingly, just the second-placed ETF specifically focuses on getting as close as possible to Bitcoin itself, given the lack of a spot Bitcoin ETF. The Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF (WGMI) returned 33.4% over the last week or so, but overall the suite of crypto ETFs that dominated the top-performing ETFs pretty much all focused on the broader ecosystem for the blockchain.

A few notable examples include the Global X Blockchain ETF (BKCH) returning 24%, the Grayscale Future of Finance ETF (GFOF) at 19.9%, the Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF (SATO) at 21%, and the iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF (IBLC) at 18.4%.

Whether the interest in the blockchain and its other adjacent technologies stems from a market believing that the worst of this year’s challenges are priced in, or not, it is intriguing that crypto has been a durable theme performance-wise so far this year. Bitcoin has rebounded somewhat this year while continuing momentum to “green” the energy use needed to mine crypto could also be a salient point behind crypto’s place in the top-performing ETFs over the last week.

vettafi.com is owned by VettaFi LLC (“VettaFi”). VettaFi is the index provider for SATO, for which it receives an index licensing fee. However, SATO is not issued, sponsored, endorsed, or sold by VettaFi, and VettaFi has no obligation or liability in connection with the issuance, administration, marketing, or trading of SATO.