Study Supports Strong Blockchain Presence in Asia-Pacific

Blockchain technology is imprinting itself on a global scale with the Asia-Pacific region seeing usage in disruptive technology with respect to real estate applications, according to a new study.

The study was headed by big-four accounting firm KPMG and British multinational bank HSBC. One of the drivers for the growth in crypto-related businesses is the region’s growing Gen Z and middle class consumers.

The survey included 6,472 companies with valuations of $500 million in 12 countries. These countries included Australia, mainland China, India, South Korea, and Japan.

“Under the fintech sector, the study ‘Emerging Giants In Asia Pacific’ found 1780, or roughly a quarter, of companies that are either non-fungible token (NFT) or decentralized finance institutions. Decentralized Autonomous Organizations, of which 139 are in the region, and Blockchain Real Estate applications were other dominant sub-sectors in the top 20, as the Asia Pacific region asserts its presence in the Web 3 space,” a Be[in]Crypto article noted.

Getting Asia-Pacific Blockchain Exposure

While the Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) has the majority of its holdings (75%) in North America, the fund also provides Asia-Pacific exposure in companies involved in blockchain technology. As of June 30, the allocation into Asia-Pacific is 21%, giving investors that element of exposure to the region for added diversification.

The fund also allocates to a variety of market caps, mitigating concentration risk. Also as of June 30, 37% of the fund is towards large-cap, 24% to mid-cap, and 38% to small-cap.

With 49 holdings, BLOK adds diversified exposure and cryptocurrency exposure without investing in the currencies themselves. As mentioned, BLOK is actively managed, investing in companies partnered with or directly investing in companies utilizing and developing blockchain technology, which is the technology behind cryptocurrencies like bitcoin.

Features of BLOK per its product website:

Global equity portfolio of professionally selected companies involved in blockchain technology and indirect crypto exposure.

Active management approach that could enable the fund to remain flexible, make timely decisions, and identify companies that are best positioned to profit from the developing blockchain technology space.

Convenience and transparency of the ETF structure.

For more news, information, and strategy, visit the Crypto Channel.