Spot Bitcoin ETF Options Trading Begins | ETF Trends

Options on the iShares spot bitcoin ETF began trading on the Nasdaq today.

The introduction of options on the iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) marks a notable milestone for the industry, offering a regulated and accessible method for hedging positions and generating yield.

“Options trading on spot Bitcoin ETF products like IBIT expands access to more institutional investors which could create some broader benefits for the market,” Roxanna Islam, head of sector & industry research at VettaFi, said. “Further institutional adoption would help legitimize Bitcoin as an asset class and improve liquidity and pricing efficiency.”

There are a dozen spot bitcoin ETFs in the U.S. market, but IBIT is the only ETF listed on the Nasdaq. Furthermore, IBIT is the largest spot bitcoin ETF by a large margin with nearly $42 billion in assets under management. The next largest fund in the category is the $20 billion Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF (GBTC).

See more: “The Post-Election Flood Into ETFs”

Put simply, options are contracts that convey the right, but not obligation, to buy or sell a specified quantity of a security at a specified price by a specified date. The introduction of options on spot bitcoin ETFs adds tools for hedging risk and managing exposure that weren’t previously available. This development is expected to bring in more institutional investors.

How Spot Bitcoin ETFs Evolved

2024 has been an exciting year for bitcoin investors and the ETF industry at large. The price of bitcoin climbed above $90,000 last week for the first time. The cryptocurrency is up nearly 100% year to date through November 18.

See more: “Cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin Skyrockets Past $90K”

The first bitcoin transaction occurred in early 2009; however, the first spot bitcoin ETF was not approved for another 15 years, until this past January. IBIT was among the first wave of spot bitcoin ETFs to get SEC approval, launching alongside 10 other ETFs earlier this year.

See more: “A Look Back at Crypto ETFs”

For more news, information, and analysis, visit the Crypto Channel.