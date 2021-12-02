ProShares CEO Named on 2021 Bloomberg 50 List

The Bloomberg Businessweek recently announced its annual list of the top leaders, innovators and entrepreneurs within the business world over the last year, and ProShares CEO Michael L. Sapir was included in the top 50 listing, as reported in a press release. The list will be published on December 6 in the Bloomberg Businessweek and is unranked.

Listings include the movers and shakers from all aspects of business, politics, entertainment, science, finance, and technology for this year. Previous years have included Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Gwynne Shotwell, president and COO of SpaceX; Jerome Powell, Federal Reserve Chairman; and entertainment icons like Taylor Swift.

“It is a real privilege to be recognized among the icons and innovators of the 2021 Bloomberg 50,” said Sapir. “I’m honored to have my name included alongside such an illustrious and diverse group of global leaders.”

This year’s list includes Vanessa Pappas, the COO of TikTok; MacKenzie Scott, who has donated $8.6 billion to organizations and is one of the most prolific philanthropists ever; Andy Jassy, CEO and president of Amazon.com; and Karen Lynch, CEO and president of CVS Health Corp. The list includes athletes, politicians, prominent UN members, and more.

Under Sapir, ProShares launched the very first bitcoin futures ETF, the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO), which became the fastest ETF to hit $1 billion in assets under management, managing the feat in just two days. As there is no spot bitcoin ETF available in the U.S., this is an alternative that allows investors exposure to the growth of digital assets.

BITO continues in the tradition of firsts within ETFs for the company; ProShares was also the first to launch leveraged and inverse ETFs in the U.S., as well as the first to offer an ETF focused within the pet care industry. The company’s AUM is approximately $75 billion, driven largely by a culture of innovation, all spearheaded by Sapir.

