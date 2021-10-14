New Bitwise Bitcoin Filing Drops a Research Bomb

Bitwise (vis NYSE) filed (again) a 19b4 just now for a “GLD for bitcoin”-style physical ETP — one that would actually own bitcoin. That in itself isn’t news — at this point, so many people have filed and withdrawn those types of applications, it’s hard to even keep track. The 19b4 is the real “mother-may-I” for any of these types of products — it’s the permission to list and trade, essentially, when the 1940 Act isn’t involved. But the research bomb they dropped is the real story: 150 pages of detailed analysis on bitcoin trading. And it may actually point towards a sooner bitcoin futures ETF launch.

I wrote about the issues with a potential bitcoin futures ETF on Tuesday. I won’t rehash it here; however, one of the reasons that the SEC has been foot-dragging on any kind of bitcoin ETF is that they’re concerned about the price impacts and market structure impacts of a theoretical flood of money showing up in any version of a bitcoin ETP.

One of the many ways the SEC kicks the endless string of cans down the endless road is by giving issuers big, long checklists of things they have to prove. Bitwise, one of the dozen or so folks now in the race, just attached 130 or so pages of research answering two questions (which are likely the verbatim questions/topics SEC staff asked them in some private communication, or some public communication that I have not had enough coffee to find.) Here are the two titles, which link directly to the PDFs:

Is It Likely That A US Bitcoin ETP, If Approved, Will Become The Predominant Influence On Prices In The CME Bitcoin Futures Market?

Price Discovery In The Modern Bitcoin Market: Examining Lead-Lag Relationships Between The Bitcoin Spot And Bitcoin Futures Market

Both papers are dated June 11, 2021, which likely means that while we’re just seeing these now, the staff has had them for months. That’s actually a good thing for odds of approval. Eagle-eyed filings watchers have noted a bunch of last minute updates to the existing filings, in addition to this one today, and those last minute “rearing in the chute” is pretty common in these situations.

But this time, the change has a giant data dump of how bitcoin futures and price discovery are actually working. I’ll paste the conclusions and some thoughts here:

From the “Is it likely…” paper:

Drawing on 30 years of data on U.S. ETPs, as well as the direct experience of a publicly traded bitcoin trust that is accessible through the brokerage window, we conclude it is unlikely that a bitcoin ETP would become the predominant influence on prices in the CME Market.

My thoughts: This paper is focused squarely on the “if a ton of money swarms a BTC ETP, will it be the tail wagging the dog in the one regulated market, the CME futures.” Bitwise’s objective here is to get the physical ETP approved, and the point they’re trying to make here is “Puhleeeeze… no way.” The data here is, I would say, as solid as it could be given the hypothetical, and, if nothing else, is a great data dump on how big flows days in the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC — not an ETF!) and SPDR Gold Shares (GLD – an ETF!) have, or more importantly, have not, pushed the underlying prices around. It also includes some then-recent analysis of how non-U.S.-listed products have (not) pushed prices around. Great stuff here, worth reading.

From the price discovery paper:

The results show that the CME bitcoin futures market leads the bitcoin spot market in a

significant fashion … These findings are, perhaps, unsurprising. Futures markets often lead price discovery when compared to spot markets.

My thoughts: This is totally true. In traditional commodities futures, “the market” is really the futures market. That’s a huge overstatement of course — elevator costs for wheat still matter. But on-volume, the action’s in the futures. This paper — largely an academic survey of a lot of other work I had not yet read — proves the above about as well as I think you can prove any academic finance hypothetical, walking through 10 other studies, discussing their pros and cons, and then backing that up with a ton of additional data and analysis. Read it and make your own conclusions, but I found it fairly compelling. Big money in CME trading is what pushes bitcoin around on bit money days. That’s important because “price discovery” is a big bugaboo for the SEC, and putting a pin in it is helpful. The SEC is concerned that price discovery happens on a surveillance-friendly, regulated market. Well, here you go, SEC. Done. If you don’t believe this paper, it’s on you to disprove it now.

Does It Matter?

Like I said, Bitwise is going for the big game here — a physical bitcoin ETF — and clearly they’ve been doing the legwork with the SEC to back up their efforts. Does the SEC care “who does the work” or “who’s in first?” Who knows. Have other issuers done tons of work we haven’t seen yet? I’m sure they have. One thing I am pretty sure of is that none of this serves as some kind of “public pressure” on the SEC. I think the SEC is largely immune to public opinion. But I do think having this nice and tight research out there and available is a bullish sign, because it means the conversation is happening — and has been — at a serious level. Ironically, it may move the needle more (at least at first) for a bitcoin futures ETP approval than the one Bitwise is hoping for.

But hey, take the Ws if they come, right?

