Do cryptocurrencies belong in advisor-managed portfolios? And if so, how exactly? As with any new investment, investors must weigh the risks against the rewards, and consider the long-term viability of the asset itself.

In the upcoming webcast, Navigating the Bitcoin Boom….or Bust, Paul Kim, CEO and Co-Founder, Simplify Asset Management; and Michael Green, Chief Strategist, Simplify Asset Management, will engage in a spirited conversation over the case for and against cryptocurrencies.

Simplify Asset Management recently launched the Simplify U.S. Equity PLUS GBTC ETF (NasdaqGM: SPBC) to help investors gain exposure to Bitcoin. SPBC is one of the first ETFs providing an easy and scalable way to add Bitcoin exposure to portfolios.

The Simplify U.S. Equity PLUS GBTC ETF invests at least 80% of its net assets in U.S. equity securities, along with up to 15% of net assets in Bitcoin via the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC). The fund Advisors actively manages the premium/discount dynamics of GBTC through either direct trading in the market or via private placement.

Additionally, the ETF wrapper provides attractive transparency, liquidity, and tax treatment – investors will not have to worry about K-1 forms.

“Cryptocurrency markets now exceed $2 trillion in value and account for more than 1% of the overall global market portfolio. In addition, recent research has shown how uncorrelated crypto assets are to equity and fixed income markets, making them a possibly compelling part of a well-diversified portfolio,” Kim said in a press release. “But allocating to crypto assets is difficult since over-the-counter offerings can present a host of challenges for investors and advisors, managing direct crypto exposure can be incredibly time consuming and onerous, and there remains no ETF on the market providing direct exposure to crypto itself. We’re very pleased to be launching SPBC, as a means of solving these challenges, providing a liquid, scalable way to add Bitcoin exposure to a portfolio.”

