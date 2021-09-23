Invesco and Galaxy Digital Holdings Partner to Create Digital Asset Products

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (GLXY) and Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) have partnered to develop a suite of digital asset ecosystem products. In the fast-moving digital asset space, the alliance of these market-leading firms can give investors exposure to this exciting corner of the market.

“Invesco has a long history of using ETFs to democratize investor access to disruptive, innovative asset classes. Now, through our partnership with market leader Galaxy Digital, we are able to incorporate their expertise of blockchain technology, digital assets and cryptocurrency into our product capabilities,” said John Hoffman, head of Americas, ETFs & indexed strategies at Invesco. “This combination of complementary strengths will help clients safely and prudently navigate this exciting new asset class to help meet their desired investment outcomes.”

“Galaxy Digital is laser-focused on helping investors safely and efficiently access this burgeoning asset class,” added Steve Kurz, head of asset management at Galaxy Digital. “Our partnership with Invesco, a longstanding ETF innovator, will bring the same thoughtful approach to educating investors about digital assets as Invesco has brought to the ETF industry itself.”

In the last three years, Invesco ETFs & Indexed Strategies has more than doubled its assets under management to $471 billion through launching new ETFs and elevating existing products, such as the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ), the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP), and the Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV). Galaxy Digital brings its wealth of experience as a leader in digital asset and blockchain funds to the table, as well as its rapidly expanding capabilities to provide exposure to every corner of the crypto and blockchain ecosystems.

About Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. Their distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive, and alternative investment capabilities. With offices in more than 20 countries, Invesco managed $1.5 trillion in assets on behalf of clients worldwide as of June 30, 2021. For more information, visit www.invesco.com.

About Galaxy Digital

Galaxy Digital is a diversified financial services and investment management company in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology sectors. Galaxy Digital’s team has extensive experience spanning investing, portfolio management, capital markets, venture capital, asset management, and blockchain technology. Galaxy Digital operates in the following businesses: trading, asset management, principal investments, investment banking, and mining. Galaxy Digital’s CEO and founder is Mike Novogratz. The company is headquartered in New York City, with offices in Chicago, San Francisco, London, Amsterdam, Tokyo, Hong Kong, the Cayman Islands (registered office), and New Jersey. Visit galaxydigital.io.

For more news, information, and strategy, visit the Crypto Channel.