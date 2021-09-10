How To Make The Most Of Thematic MVPs

The proliferation of thematic ETFs has given investors access to innovative market segments but has also left them wondering how to best approach these themes. A convenient approach now provides exposure to various themes without the hands-on research needed to identify thematic opportunities.

For example, investors can use an ETF to tap into the growing presence of e-commerce that will continue to accelerate in the global markets. Specifically, the Amplify Online Retail ETF (NasdaqGM: IBUY), which tries to reflect the performance of the EQM Online Retail Index, can provide exposure to global equity securities of publicly traded companies with significant revenue from the online retail business.

IBUY has been a popular thematic play targeting global companies that generate at least 70% of online or virtual sales revenue. As the market environment shifts and changes, investors may also have the opportunity to capitalize on the growth potential of the e-commerce segment. The index methodology is designed to result in a portfolio that has the potential for capital appreciation.

With the rising adoption rate of blockchain technology and the increased popularity of cryptocurrencies, investors can consider a targeted ETF strategy that capitalizes on this trend. For example, the Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is one of a handful of funds that invests in blockchain technology, the technology behind cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin. Transformational data sharing through innovative blockchain technology can also add value to an investment portfolio independent of cryptocurrencies’ viability and long-term benefits.

