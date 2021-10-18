Exchange Head Says Crypto Industry Could Provide Opportunity for Women

Caroline Bowler, CEO of BTC Markets in Melbourne, thinks that crypto could provide opportunities for women, Bloomberg reports.

While men still dominate crypto investing (and the finance and tech industries more broadly), Bower said that as crypto goes more mainstream, the “crypto bros” will make up less of a majority. Additionally, “there are lots of entry points into cryptocurrency and into blockchain business,” Bowler said.

If traditional finance is any guidepost for how the digital asset space might become more gender-inclusive, the road to a more equitable industry could be a long one.

While 2021 saw the largest-ever increase in female fund managers, according to the Citywire Alpha Female 2021 report, the historic rise only grew the percentage of women who manage money worldwide 1.5%, from 10.3% to just 11.8%.

Many crypto companies are making an effort to increase the number of women in high-ranking positions. Bitwise Asset Management, for example, recently brought in Katherine Dowling as its general counsel and chief compliance officer.

Dowling is a graduate of Harvard Law with 20 years of experience, including 10 years working as Assistant U.S. Attorney in the Economic Crimes Unit of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of California, where she prosecuted complex financial crimes including insider trading, Ponzi schemes, and fraud cases. She then went on to work in leadership at Luminate Capital Partners and true Capital Management, firms focused on software and the sudden-wealth market, respectively.

Bitwise Asset Management is the world’s largest crypto index fund management with a combined $1.2 billion in assets under management as of March. Bitwise offers a number of digital asset investment products, including the Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF (BITQ).

