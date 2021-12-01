Headlined by cryptocurrencies and blockchain, digital assets are quickly becoming a major investable asset class. Cryptocurrencies alone have a collective market capitalization of $2.1 trillion — nearly equal to the amount of all U.S. dollars in circulation. So, it’s not surprising that many investors are exploring the value that digital assets may add to their portfolios.

In the upcoming webcast, Digital Assets 101: What Crypto Means for Portfolios, Rene Reyna, head of thematic and specialty product strategy ETFs and indexed strategies, Invesco, will discuss the topic of digital assets, including cryptocurrencies like bitcoin and blockchain technology, and answer your questions on this new asset class.

Investors who are interested in gaining exposure to the digital assets market have a number of options to choose from, such as the recently launched Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF (SATO) and the Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF (BLKC).

Both new ETFs use equity-based approaches to deliver to investors participation in the growing digital assets ecosystem. That’s relevant for multiple reasons, one prominent example being the increasing adoption rates of crypto, which are generating buzz among market participants. Likewise, many investors find this asset class compelling, but they may prefer indirect exposure over the volatility associated with owning specific digital tokens.

SATO tries to reflect the performance of the Alerian Galaxy Global Cryptocurrency-Focused Blockchain Equity, Trusts and ETPs Index. The underlying benchmark is comprised of stocks of digital asset companies, which are companies that are materially engaged in cryptocurrency, cryptocurrency mining, cryptocurrency buying, or enabling technologies and exchange-traded products and private investment trusts traded over-the-counter that are linked to cryptocurrencies.

BLKC tracks the Alerian Galaxy Global Blockchain Equity, Trusts and ETPs Index. The underlying benchmark is comprised of stocks of companies that are materially engaged in the development of blockchain technology, cryptocurrency mining, cryptocurrency buying, or enabling technologies and exchange-traded products and private investment trusts traded over-the-counter that are linked to cryptocurrencies.

Financial advisors who are interested in learning more about digital assets can register for the Thursday, December 2 webcast here.