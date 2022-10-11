Blockchain's Role in Healthcare Sets Up Potential Growth Opportunity | ETF Trends

The financial sector isn’t the only beneficiary of blockchain technology. The healthcare sector is continuing to find ways to utilize blockchain technology to improve the delivery of care and improve its overall operations.

Blockchain growth, in the healthcare sector specifically, has been seeing exponential growth in the past few years. That trend should continue as new uses and innovative ways to use blockchain are developed to make the healthcare sector more efficient.

“Hospital systems, tech startups, pharmaceutical companies, payers, and others in the intensely competitive, $4 trillion health care business have set their sights on blockchain — the technology that supports bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies — with the hope that it can cut costs and boost innovation,” a Data-Driven Investor article said. “From 2018 to 2021, the global blockchain in the health care market grew at an average annual rate of approximately 55%, driven by security and transparency concerns throughout the industry’s value chain, according to a recent report.”

“It remains to be seen, however, whether healthcare companies can overcome the obstacles that have impeded technology adoption in the finance industry or the hurdles specific to patient care,” the article added.

An Actively Managed Growth Opportunity

Investors looking for active strategy opportunities in blockchain technology can look to exchange traded funds (ETFs). In particular, the Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an option to consider.

The fund features an active management strategy that can flex with the market’s movements by putting holdings in the hands of seasoned portfolio managers. BLOK adds diversified exposure and cryptocurrency exposure without investing in the currencies themselves.

The fund also adds a touch of diversification—while the majority of the fund (75%) contains holdings in North America-based companies, the fund also adds a touch of diversification with holdings in Western Europe and Asia-Pacific. This allows the fund to gain exposure to growth opportunities abroad where blockchain technology could be utilized to its fullest extent.

The fund invests in companies partnered with or directly investing in companies utilizing and developing blockchain technology, the technology behind cryptocurrencies like bitcoin.

Summary of BLOK’s features per its product website:

Global equity portfolio of professionally selected companies involved in blockchain technology and indirect crypto exposure.

An active management approach could enable the fund to remain flexible, make timely decisions, and identify companies that are best positioned to profit from the developing blockchain technology space.

Convenience and transparency of the ETF structure.

