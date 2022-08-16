Blockchain Workforce Grows 80% According to LinkedIn Survey

Even after a rough first half in 2022 for cryptocurrencies, it hasn’t quite put a dent in the growth of blockchain. According to a survey collaboration by LinkedIn and OKX, the number of individuals working in the blockchain sector increased almost 80% annually as of June 2022.

Blockchain technology isn’t isolated to just cryptocurrencies. From finance to healthcare, major industry participants are using blockchain technology to improve their core business operations.

“Blockchain technology is one of the trendiest developments in business, finance, and numerous other industries,” a Bitcoinist report explained. “Following the surge in popularity of cryptocurrencies, their entry to the public has produced new investment strategies and opportunities.”

“There has been a surge in the number of people who have found employment in this burgeoning technological sector as a result of the increasing popularity of blockchain and cryptocurrencies,” the report added.

Even given the latest growth spurt, there’s still room to expand. Blockchain technology is still in its nascent stages, providing opportunities for further growth and expansion.

“Since its beginning a little more than a decade ago, the blockchain sector has experienced tremendous expansion, but the rate of development has accelerated significantly in recent years,” the report said. “While the industry and its growth are frequently evaluated based on market capitalization, trading volume, and other financial criteria, the firms comprising this sector are led and managed by people with a wide range of skills.”

Capture Blockchain Growth in 1 ETF

One way for investors to capitalize on this growth is to consider a blockchain-focused exchange traded fund (ETF). One option to consider is the Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK), which features active management strategy that can flex with the movements of the market by putting holdings in the hands of seasoned portfolio managers.

With 50 holdings as of August 12, BLOK adds diversified exposure and cryptocurrency exposure without investing in the currencies themselves. As mentioned, BLOK is actively managed, investing in companies partnered with or directly investing in companies utilizing and developing blockchain technology, which is the technology behind cryptocurrencies like bitcoin.

Summary of BLOK’s features per its product website:

Global equity portfolio of professionally selected companies involved in blockchain technology and indirect crypto exposure.

Active management approach that could enable the fund to remain flexible, make timely decisions, and identify companies that are best positioned to profit from the developing blockchain technology space.

Convenience and transparency of the ETF structure.

