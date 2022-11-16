Blockchain Technology Could Have Profound Effect on Improving Logistics

As the world evolves, logistical challenges remain. However, with evolution also comes the advancement of technology, and the blockchain could help solve those challenges in the long run.

This paves the way for opportunities in the investment arena when it comes to blockchain technology. Its proliferation in the area of logistics could mean more efficient transportation of goods from one place to another.

The use of the blockchain network in logistics is already taking place in certain parts of the globe. Success in emerging markets could mean adoption in developing markets, creating exponential growth for the industry.

“Startups in certain Asian countries such as South Korea are also experimenting with blockchain technology to make the last-mile delivery process seamless and foolproof,” an Entrepreneur article said. “They have created centralized delivery platforms and matching messengers for order delivery using AI and smart contract based applications.”

“A number of multinational shippers are also testing the applicability of blockchain to maintain paperless transaction records in a distributed ledger, thereby lowering the chances of trade counterfeits and payment disputes,” the article added.

As mentioned, rising interest in blockchain means ample investment opportunity in blockchain-focused exchange traded funds (ETFs). Consider the Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK).

Actively Managed Exposure to Blockchain

As mentioned, BLOK features an active management strategy that can flex with the market’s movements by putting holdings in the hands of seasoned portfolio managers. BLOK adds diversified exposure and cryptocurrency exposure without investing in the currencies themselves.

Given blockchain’s increasing adoption overseas, getting global exposure adds a touch of diversification to portfolios. BLOK does just that by looking at opportunities outside the U.S.

While the majority of the fund (75%) contains holdings in North America-based companies, the fund also diversifies with holdings in Western Europe and Asia-Pacific, investing in companies utilizing and developing blockchain technology, the technology behind cryptocurrencies like bitcoin.. This allows the fund to gain exposure to growth opportunities abroad where this technology can be utilized to its fullest extent.

Per its product website, BLOK features:

a global equity portfolio of professionally selected companies involved in blockchain technology and indirect crypto exposure.

an active management approach that could enable the fund to remain flexible, make timely decisions, and identify companies that are best positioned to profit from the developing blockchain technology space.

the convenience and transparency of the ETF structure.

