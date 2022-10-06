Bitcoin Pushes Above $20,000 as Dollar Stumbles for Now | ETF Trends

Monetary policy tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve has been pushing the greenback higher, but the dollar’s day in the sun could be limited. Alternative assets like bitcoin may be pushing higher as inflationary pressures could be subsiding.

At least, that’s the hope for bullish bitcoin investors as the leading cryptocurrency has been following traditional assets as of late. The flip side of the trade, of course, is that the Fed will continue its hawkish stance in order to keep inflation under control.

In the meantime, an early October rally in the stock market is allowing bitcoin and the rest of the cryptocurrency market to follow in tow. More bullishness could be ahead for bitcoin if the Fed sees economic growth suffering from more interest rate hikes, potentially sending the country into a recession.

However, the current rally could be a temporary one, giving the dollar another path to more upside. For now, however, bitcoin has pushed past the $20,000 mark again after a short-lived summer rally.