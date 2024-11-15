Bitcoin & Ether ETF BTF Sees Strong Tech Chart Action

Cryptocurrencies have responded well to the U.S. election results, with hopes rising of a new regulatory regime taking over. Both bitcoin and ether have benefited, seeing price increases since the election. Crypto ETFs have responded, as well, with the bitcoin and ether ETF BTF seeing some intriguing tech chart action, per YCharts. For those ETF investors who have been watching crypto ETFs and considering when to move in, it may be worth taking a closer look at that data.

BTF, the CoinShares Valkyrie Bitcoin and Ether Strategy ETF, hit its three-year ETF milestone last month. Having launched in 2021, the fund has gathered $43 million in AUM with its active approach. The bitcoin and ether ETF charges 124 basis points for its approach, actively investing in CME bitcoin and ether Futures. The strategy also invests in Treasuries, corporate bonds, and cash.

Specifically, the fund does not directly invest in bitcoin or ether. Instead, it uses front-month futures contracts through a Cayman Islands subsidiary. Prior to spot ETFs in crypto, funds like BTF led the way in offering exposure. What role, then, should investors consider for the fund, now?

While many investors and advisors are intrigued by cryptocurrencies, not all are fully on board. Advisors could potentially see a bitcoin and ether ETF like BTF as a stepping stone for clients who are curious, but not fully sold. Now could be a moment to do so. The fund’s price rose markedly this month, well above both its 200- and 50-day simple moving averages. That tends to indicate momentum, with the ETF’s price heading back toward its high for the year.

Altogether, the bitcoin and ether ETF could be a potent option to consider. Returning 34.8% in just the last month, and 87% over the last year, its performance may intrigue those curious about crypto.

