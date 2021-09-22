Amplify ETFs Launches New Digital & Online Trading ETF, BIDS

On Wednesday, Amplify ETFs announced the launch of the Amplify Digital & Online Trading ETF (NYSE: BIDS), an index-based ETF that seeks to capitalize on the rise of digital and online trading of securities and digital assets. BIDS seeks investment results that generally correspond to the BlueStar® Global E-Brokers and Digital Capital Markets Index (the “Index”).

Online-focused brokerage firms and digital asset marketplaces represent two elements of a fast-growing segment within financial services that traditional financial stock benchmarks ignore. Lower trading costs, convenient user interfaces, and the rise of digital assets are just several factors driving demand for online trading today. This demand, coupled with powerful yet accessible portfolio management tools, creates a compelling value proposition for first-time and veteran investors.

“Technological and investment service innovations are just beginning to democratize access to stocks, bonds, and digital asset classes around the globe,” said Christian Magoon, CEO of Amplify ETFs. “Modern investors have demonstrated their preference for convenient and low-cost access to online wealth management. BIDS seeks to capitalize on these trends, still in their infancy, with an eye toward continued market share growth across all investor segments.”

Companies in the Index must derive at least 50% of their revenue from online brokerage, digital asset capital markets, trading platform technology, or market-making activities.

The top 5 Index holdings (as of 9/20/2021) are Robinhood (HOOD), Schwab (SCHW), Coinbase (COIN), MarketAxess (MKTX), and SoFi Technologies (SOFI).

About Amplify ETFs Amplify ETFs, sponsored by Amplify Investments, has over $4.7 billion in assets across its suite of ETFs (as of 8/31/2021). Amplify believes the ETF structure empowers investors through efficiency, transparency and flexibility. Amplify ETFs deliver expanded investment opportunities for investors seeking growth, income and risk-managed strategies.

About MV Index Solutions ( mvis-indices.com ) MV Index Solutions GmbH (MVIS®) develops, monitors and licenses the MVIS Indices, a selection of focused, investable and diversified benchmarks. MVIS is the owner and serves as the index provider of the BlueStar® Global E-Brokers and Digital Capital Markets Index. The current portfolio of MVIS/BlueStar Indices reflects the company’s in-depth expertise in thematic, emerging markets, fixed income, hard asset and digital asset benchmarks.