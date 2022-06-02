A Guide to Bitwise’s Crypto Indexes for June

Bitwise has several crypto investment funds, all with varying strategies depending on the types of exposure that an investor is seeking. The Bitwise crypto indexes all rebalance every month to keep up with changing trends in cryptocurrency, while the Bitwise crypto asset-related index and the Bitwise NFT index both reset every quarter. Here’s a look at the changes and statuses of each going into June.

The Bitwise 10 Large Cap Crypto Index tracks the 10 highest valued cryptocurrencies, is market cap-weighted, and screens for specific risks. The index had one change as of May 31st at close, adding in Bitcoin Cash once more and removing Cosmos. In June the index will contain Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano, Solana, Polkadot, Avalanche, Litecoin, Polygon, Bitcoin Cash, and Chainlink.

The Bitwise 10 ex Bitcoin Large Cap Crypto Index has a similar thesis as the above but excludes Bitcoin. The index also had one change for June, adding in Bitcoin Cash and removing Cosmos. The index is now comprised of Ethereum, Cardano, Solana, Polkadot, Avalanche, Litecoin, Polygon, Bitcoin Cash, and Chainlink.

For June, the Bitwise Decentralized Finance Crypto Index had no changes. The index seeks to track the biggest decentralized finance crypto assets, screens for certain risks, and is market cap-weighted. Its current composition is Uniswap, Aave, Maker, Loopring, Curve DAO token, Compound, SushiSwap, 0x, Bancor, and Yearn.Finance.

The Bitwise Crypto Innovators 30 Index of crypto equities rebalances every quarter and therefore had no changes for June. The Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF (BITQ) seeks to track the index and offers investment into some of the largest companies within crypto in a variety of segments. For June, the 10 largest constituents of the index are Microstrategy, Galaxy Digital Holdings, Coinbase Global Inc, Silvergate Capital, Canaan Inc., Northern Data AG, Riot Blockchain, Marathon Digital Holdings, Hut 8 Mining, and Core Scientific.

The Bitwise Blue-Chip NFT Collections Index is also rebalanced quarterly and therefore had no changes for June. The index seeks to track the most valuable (by market cap) and well-established NFT collections within the Arts and Collectibles sector, monitors for certain risks, and selects and weights collections based on their adjusted floor price market cap. The index contains Bored Ape Yacht Club, CryptoPunks, Mutant Ape Yacht Club, CloneX, Autoglyphs, VeeFriends, Meebits, Chromie Squiggle, Cool Cats, and Cyberkongz Genesis.

