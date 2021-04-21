Lara Crigger on the Changing Cannabis ETF Landscape

Marijuana- and cannabis-related exchange traded funds have come a long way from a smaller niche plays, attracting billions of dollars as the sentiment and regulatory environment surrounding the idea of legalizing pot begins to gain traction.

For example, the ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ), which was the first cannabis-related ETF to reach the $1 billion mark, now holds close to $1.7 billion under management. The fund has surged 39.8% year-to-date. Over the past year, MJ has attracted $603.1 billion in assets in new inflows, according to ETFdb data.

Year-to-date, among the largest pot-related ETFs, MJ has brought in $291 million in net inflows. The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) has seen $852 million in inflows, AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO) has attracted $192 million, Global X Cannabis ETF (POTX) has added $186 million, and Cannabis ETF (THCX) has witnessed $113 million in inflows.

“A lot of things happened. Reddit happened for starters. Regulatory environment shifted for starters. I’m not entirely surprised by the investor interest in these funds,” Lara Crigger, Managing Editor, ETF Trends, said on The ETF Store’s Coinbase & Cannabis podcast.

When the ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF first converted over from an underappreciated Latin America-themed ETF, the new Alternative Harvest ETF captured the pent up interest for cannabis and initially attracted inflows right off the bat. However, assets just continued to sit there without any further catalyst to move the needle higher.

However, things have quickly changed, especially since Canada legalized cannabis. America’s most recent election season also saw more voters and lawmakers express interest in removing the stigma of marijuana and legalizing pot for recreational use.

“What, I guess, did surprise me was just how mainstream cannabis investing became and so quickly,” Crigger added.

As initial promises become reality, individual state legalizations for marijuana are picking up steam, and there are now talks on Capitol Hill about legalizing marijuana at the federal level.

To learn more about Crigger’s take on the cannabis landscape, listen to the full Coinbase & Cannabis podcast here.