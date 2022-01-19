U.S. Stock ETFs Mixed as the Earnings Season Goes Into Full Swing

Growth stock-related exchange traded funds strengthened as U.S. markets wavered between gains and losses on Wednesday, with the corporate earnings season propping up some segments.

The technology-heavy Nasdaq was trying to rebound after dipping below 10% from its record closing high on November 19, marking the benchmark’s first foray into an official correction, Reuters reports.

Quarterly earnings out of Morgan Stanley and Bank of America, along with UnitedHealth and Procter & Gamble, helped bolster investor sentiment.

U.S. markets are trying to pick themselves back up as the prospects of rising interest rates and higher Treasury yields weigh on the risk outlook.

“I think it is more of a transition day, more of a consolidation after the selling pressure, and low conviction until we get further along into the earnings season and then hearing from the Fed,” Keith Lerner, co-chief investment officer at Truist Advisory Services, told Reuters.

Investors have raised bets that the Federal Reserve and other major global central banks will tighten the pandemic-era loose monetary policies in the months ahead. Many anticipate higher interest rates due to the persistently elevated inflation levels that have gone beyond the short-term supply chain bottlenecks.

Recent volatility is “really all about inflation and how aggressive central banks are going to be to counteract it,” Brian O’Reilly, head of market strategy at Mediolanum Asset Management, told the Wall Street Journal, adding that inflation could also curtail economic growth by knocking consumption. “Certainly, the market is nervous at the moment.”

