Amid Stalled Growth, Use FDG to Target Companies With Long-Term Growth Potential | ETF Trends

As inflation continues to remain stubbornly high, the Federal Reserve seems determined to continue raising interest rates to bring it down. This is causing banking chiefs to warn that a recession is nigh.

Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon said in an interview on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” on Tuesday that investors should brace themselves for “more volatility” and that “there’s a good chance” that the U.S. economy falls into recession.

“I think you have to expect that there’s more volatility on the horizon now,” Solomon said. “That doesn’t mean for sure that we have a really difficult economic scenario. But on the distribution of outcomes, there’s a good chance that we have a recession in the United States.”

Solomon added: “That environment heading into 2023 is one that you’ve got to be cautious and prepared for.”

Solomon’s remarks follow JPMorgan Chase’s CEO Jamie Dimon’s warning that an economic slowdown was on the horizon.

It’s not just banking chiefs sounding the alarm. Even Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is getting nervous about his coffers. In response to Solomon’s comments on CNBC, the former president and CEO of the online retailing giant tweeted on Tuesday that it’s probably time to “batten down the hatches.”

“Yep, the probabilities in this economy tell you to batten down the hatches,” Bezos wrote in a tweet attached to a clip from Solomon’s “Squawk Box” interview.

