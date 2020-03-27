Infrastructure Investing: The Pure-Play Advantage

Infrastructure—transportation, energy, water and communication—is essential to modern society. As an asset class, infrastructure has historically offered growth potential, steady income and resilience during market downturns. Infrastructure can be attractive in many economic climates and for many investors:

Infrastructure, by nature, is deﬁned by qualities that few other asset classes have, and generally include:

Companies involved in infrastructure typically negotiate very long-term contracts that can be up to 99 years. These contracts often have built-in price escalators that may provide stable income over many years.

Many developed countries lag in repairing or replacing aging infrastructure, whether it’s deteriorating bridges and roads, overused transportation hubs or communications systems in need of upgrades. And as developing economies emerge and megacities of more than 10 million inhabitants grow, the need for new infrastructure to deliver clean water, electricity, transportation and communication is likely to escalate. In fact, it’s estimated that globally, $94 trillion will need to be spent by 2040 to meet these requirements.

Not All Listed Infrastructure Is Created Equal

Few investors can purchase a bridge or a highway, so they turn to publicly traded or listed infrastructure companies instead. However, because there isn’t a universal definition for “infrastructure,” various approaches to classifying it have emerged, often with little consistency and relationship to the characteristics of the asset class. With that in mind, it’s critical to distinguish between two types of infrastructure: pure play—those that own and operate infrastructure assets—and non-pure play.

Non-pure play: Diluted exposure and growth dependent

Non-pure-play companies are those that build or service infrastructure—construction companies, airline manufacturers and the like. While these companies may benefit from increased infrastructure spending or servicing needs, because they do not own or operate infrastructure, they are unable to provide all of the ongoing beneﬁts of infrastructure investing, such as predictable cash ﬂows and attractive yields.

Other types of non-pure-play companies have only a segment of their business in infrastructure and derive a signiﬁcant portfolio of their revenue from other activities. This business mix provides some of the beneﬁts of the asset class and offers industry diversiﬁcation, yet delivers watered-down exposure to the classic investment characteristics of infrastructure that investors may be seeking.

Pure play: Undiluted exposure, boosted by infrastructure growth

Pure-play infrastructure companies directly own and operate infrastructure assets, including toll roads, cell towers, pipelines and airports, providing a direct way to access the investment characteristics of infrastructure—predictable cash flows, attractive yields and limited sensitivity to economic cycles.

Example: Non-Pure Play vs. Pure Play

The toll road traffic generates predictable cash flows for pure-play (owner and operator) infrastructure companies—however, there is no guarantee that this will increase dividends.

Pure-Play Infrastructure: Historical Outperformance

Pure-play infrastructure—companies that have derived 70% or more of cash flows from infrastructure lines of business—has historically outperformed broad infrastructure (defined by S&P Global Infrastructure Index) and global equities (defined by MSCI World Index).

Source: Bloomberg, as of 12/31/2019. Pure-Play Infrastructure, as measured by the Dow Jones Brookfield Global Infrastructure Composite Index, compared to broad infrastructure, as measured by the S&P Global Infrastructure Index, and global equities, as measured by the MSCI World Index.

TOLZ: The Only Pure-Play Infrastructure ETF

ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (TOLZ) is the only ETF to invest exclusively in pure-play infrastructure, giving investors access to the asset class’s stable, attractive cash flows, high yield and potential to benefit from global growth.

TOLZ follows the Dow Jones Brookfield Global Infrastructure Composite Index. This index consists of developed and emerging markets companies that qualify as “pure-play” infrastructure companies whose primary business is the ownership and operation of infrastructure assets and derive more than 70% of their cash flows from infrastructure lines of business.

How to use TOLZ in a portfolio

TOLZ has the potential to be a defensive investment with growth potential against the volatility of the markets. TOLZ can be a versatile satellite addition to a portfolio and can potentially enhance return and reduce risk across different market environments.

