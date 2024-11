LBO is an actively managed income-oriented Exchange Traded Fund (ETF). It provides investors with exposure to certain components of the leveraged buyout ecosystem. This ETF invests in publicly listed private equity buyout firms & publicly-listed sponsors, Business Development Companies (BDCs), leverage providers, and related asset managers. Visit lbo.fund for the fund holdings details.

