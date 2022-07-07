Gold ETFs Stay Steady as Other Precious Metals Falter

The expectation of rising interest rates is causing tailwinds behind a stronger dollar, leaving precious metals in the dust. However, gold-focused exchange traded funds (ETFs) have been seeing strength.

The second quarter saw assets in gold ETFs fall, but compared to its other precious metal peers, it actually fared quite well. Recession fears in the second half of 2022 could also push more investors back into safe haven assets like gold.

“Investors cut holdings in exchange-traded funds for silver, platinum and palladium in the second quarter on fears that a potential recession will reduce industrial demand, but gold assets held up because of its role as a haven, and that may persist,” a Bloomberg report noted.

“Gold-backed ETFs shrank by just over 1% in the three months through June, or 43 tons, after an 8% surge in the first quarter helped by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to data compiled by Bloomberg,” the report added. “By contrast, silver holdings contracted almost 5%, and the outflow in tonnage terms was the biggest since 2011.”

A Physical Gold-Backed ETF to Consider

Rather than make a play on miners or gold futures, ETFs that focus on physical gold can give investors a more tangible feel of playing gold prices. One fund to consider for this level of exposure is the abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL).

The fund seeks to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion. Fund facts per SGOL’s fact sheet: