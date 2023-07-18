Commodity Investing Is More Than Just China’s Story | ETF Trends

The next commodity supercycle could be bigger than any one country—even the world’s largest commodity buyer. There’s been more to the market over time and across the globe. Find out China’s true influence and what might drive the next stage of price growth for the asset class.

Commodity investors entered 2023 in an optimistic mood. China, the world’s largest consumer of most commodities, had just jettisoned its so-called zero-COVID policy, which was severely hampering its economy, and was back open for business. This would surely boost commodity demand at a time when supply of many key commodities remained tight. Unfortunately, China’s recovery has thus far progressed unevenly. On one hand, China’s economy expanded 4.5% in the first quarter versus a year ago, following an initial burst of activity. But momentum has slowed recently as retail sales, industrial output, and property investment have all come under pressure. The country’s official manufacturing PMI, a gauge of factory activity among large state-owned firms, slid to a five-month low of 48.8 in May, indicating contraction. Indeed, weakness in the Bloomberg Commodity Index results this year at least partially reflect investor concerns around Chinese growth.

Without a doubt, what happens in China can reverberate through global commodity markets. But a longer-term view of this relationship reveals that this narrative has really only been true more recently. Commodity prices respond to many different supply and demand conditions. We see good reasons to believe that even without a strong Chinese recovery, the global transition to a greener economy should give investors optimism about the asset class.

What impact does China have on the global commodities market?

It’s hard to downplay China’s importance in influencing commodity prices over the past 20 years. At the start of this century, China’s GDP was less than an eighth of that of the United States, according to the IMF. Today it sits at over 70%, making China the world’s second-largest economy. China’s fast-paced assent was powered by massive amounts of spending on infrastructure projects, driving demand for concrete, metals, and almost every energy product imaginable. China became an influential commodity buyer and was a main source of the strong performance the asset class enjoyed from 2000 through the 2008 global financial crisis (GFC). This coincided with some of the first academic papers on the asset class, many arguing for the important value commodities can add to a portfolio, such as inflation protection and diversification.

GDP at current prices, 1980–2022

But the timing could not have been more unfortunate, in a way. For most investors, the China story has synced neatly with their own experience. Broad commodities provided an annualized return of 17% from the beginning of 2000 through their peak in 2008, while China’s economy more than doubled over this period. Following the GFC, both commodity prices and Chinese growth were on a downtrend. These anecdotes led many investors to believe that if China’s economy was on the mend, it would drive the asset class in 2023. But we need only recall the challenges of 2022’s high inflationary environment to see the story unravel. China’s growth that year was 3%, a far cry from the nearly 7% clip it maintained before the pandemic. Commodities were unbothered, rallying 18%.

Taking a step back, it’s important to point out that commodity futures trading has been around for well over 100 years, dating back to the 1870s in the US. Returns for a diversified commodity portfolio over this long history have been significantly positive. From 1900 through 2022, they came to roughly 9% per year, according to data from AQR, though certainly with a fair amount of volatility. China undoubtedly has played a role in more recent outcomes for the asset class and will continue to do so in the future. But China alone can’t possibly account for all the strong gains dating back a century or more. Many different themes throughout history have converged to drive commodity price expansion, including exogenous shocks, supply-side constraints, and new economic developments.