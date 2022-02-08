The Case for Electric Vehicle Investment Keeps Getting Stronger

An Australian company has decided to build a facility in Tennessee that will manufacture chargers for electric vehicles (EV), and President Biden, who has touted a push for clean energy and electric vehicle conversion as a key part of his presidential agenda, is expected to make the announcement later today, reports CNN.

Tritium, the Australian company, has said that the plant will be capable of producing up to 30,000 EV chargers a year while creating 500 local jobs. It’s all part of a bid by the White House to increase manufacturing in America while also tackling climate change concerns.

It folds into the plan by the White House to build EV charging infrastructure across the country that should encourage EV adoption by households while taking some of the burden off of private industry. $7.5 billion of the infrastructure law is slated for increasing charging stations across the country from 47,000 to over 500,000.

President Biden has set a voluntary conversion alongside much of the automotive industry committing to half of all vehicles sold by 2030 being electric or plug-in hybrids. The EV industry is only set to continue strong growth, particularly with regulatory support from the White House.

On Tuesday, Biden also highlighted Intel’s decision to build chip manufacturing facilities in Ohio at a cost of $20 billion. The facilities will provide 7,000 construction jobs as well as 3,000 permanent jobs once building is complete and will help to tackle and prevent the overseas dependency on semiconductor chip manufacturers. Current shortages and supply chain issues are bringing manufacturing back to the domestic front as industries continue wrestling with the impacts of chip shortages.

