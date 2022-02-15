Super Bowl Highlights Growing Popularity of EVs, KARS Invests

The Super Bowl is an exciting time for fans across the country, and commercials that air during the game come at a premium and generally highlight major consumer trends of the moment. Of the eight car commercials that aired during Sunday night’s Super Bowl, six were for electric vehicles, reflecting both the growing interest by consumers in EVs as well as the auto industry’s major pivot to electric offerings, reports MarketWatch.

The commercials all drove substantial increases in traffic on the Cars.com website about the specific vehicles offered, with the Kia EV6 taking the top spot. The popular commercial, featuring a robotic dog, highlighted the vehicle’s ability to charge smaller appliances or other EVs through its vehicle-to-load charging. The EV6 will be able to travel up to 300 miles on a single charge, and interest in the crossover SUV surged 921% in searches on Cars.com during and after the Super Bowl spot.

The website has reported that searches for EVs have nearly doubled in the last year, with an 80% rise in EVs searched for and viewed during the Super Bowl.

“There’s no doubt that consumers are paying more attention, especially as more major automakers commit to the category and offer more of the popular SUV and pickup truck options for shoppers,” said Julie Scott, vice president, national advertising for Cars.com.

KARS Captures EV Industry Growth Globally

For investors looking to capture the EV growth in the U.S. while also harnessing the growth in one of the largest electric vehicle markets globally, the KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility ETF (NYSE: KARS) offers a good solution.

KARS invests in many familiar car companies such as Tesla, Ford, Mercedez-Benz, GM, BMW, and others while also investing in major Chinese EV manufacturers such as Xpeng, Nio, and BYD, some of the biggest companies in the global electric vehicle industry.

KARS measures the performance of the Bloomberg Electric Vehicles Index, which tracks the industry holistically, including exposure to electric vehicle manufacturers, electric vehicle components, batteries, hydrogen fuel cells, and the raw materials utilized in the synthesis of producing parts for electric vehicles.

The index has strict qualification criteria. Companies must be part of the Bloomberg World Equity Aggregate Index, have a minimum free-float market cap of $500 million, and have a 90-day average daily traded value of $5 million.

The ETF has an expense ratio of 0.70%.

For more news, information, and strategy, visit the Climate Insights Channel.