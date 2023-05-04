EU Carbon Market Tightening Means Opportunity for KEUA

The European Union Parliament approved several tightening reforms last month for the bloc’s carbon market that would bring emissions down more aggressively and create positive price momentum for the cap-and-trade’s carbon allowances. The KraneShares European Carbon Allowance ETF (KEUA) is a fund positioned to capture tightening allowances prices in the EU carbon market and there is an opportunity to gain exposure at attractive prices before tightening measures are finalized.

Under the new reforms awaiting final approval by the European Council, carbon allowances within the cap-and-trade program will be reduced by 4.4% annually beginning in 2028, an increase from 2.2% currently, explained Luke Oliver, managing director, head of climate investments and head of strategy at KraneShares, in a summary on the Climate Market Now blog. To account for allowances brought forward for auction this year to help fund energy recovery in the transition away from Russian fossil fuels, the number of allowances in 2024 and 2026 will be reduced.

A noteworthy change is the inclusion of the maritime industry in accountability for emissions within the EU. Shipping companies will need to cover 40% of emissions beginning next year and all emissions beginning in 2026 with EUAs. The cap will be raised to account for the additional emissions. Another major change will be the addition of a secondary emissions trading system (ETS) that oversees fossil fuel emissions from the transportation sector and domestic sector.

EU Parliament’s approval of a number of tightening measures for the cap-and-trade program was met favorably by investors, with the price of EU carbon allowances rallying briefly before retreating as volatility persists and the macro environment continues to influence most asset classes, even diversified ones such as carbon allowances.

Invest Now in the EU Carbon Market With KEUA

The KraneShares European Carbon Allowance ETF (KEUA) offers targeted exposure to the EU carbon allowances market and is actively managed. KEUA has fallen below its 50-day Simple Moving Average but has remained above its 200-day SMA for nearly four months, making it a noteworthy fund worth consideration.

The fund’s benchmark is the IHS Markit Carbon EUA Index, an index that tracks the most-traded EUA futures contracts, a market that is the oldest and most liquid for carbon allowances. The market currently offers coverage for roughly 40% of all emissions from the EU, including 27 member states and Norway, Iceland, and Liechtenstein.

The Fit for 55 plan launched in 2021 has a goalpost of reducing carbon emissions to a minimum of 55% by 2030 compared to 1990 levels, with net zero by 2050. This includes annual reductions of carbon allowances of 4.2% per year compared to the previous 2.2%, creating tightening price pressures each year for participants.

KEUA has an expense ratio of 0.78%.

For more news, information, and analysis, visit the Climate Insights Channel.