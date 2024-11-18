KraneShares Gauges Domestic Investor Sentiment in China

Xiabing Su, cultural analyst at KraneShares, interviewed a variety of Chinese investors last month when visiting a brokerage firm in Lanzhou, China. While investors expressed a range of opinions regarding market outlooks, all demonstrated a depth of knowledge about the government’s policy supports of markets. Xiabang conducted the interviews in the wake of the strong market surge and subsequent pullback at the end of September/beginning of October.

“If the country continues to push like this and successfully channels various funds into the stock market, the market will definitely experience great development,” explained one long-term investor. “This benefits everyone.”

The investor, one of two elderly friends visiting the brokerage firm that day, believes further growth is possible. However, that growth needs to come at a more sustainable pace than the sharp gains in October, according to the first long-term investor interviewed. Tech stocks were viewed as having strong potential to drive further growth.

Another long-term investor expressed little concern regarding the sharp spike in stock prices, and the inevitable pullback in its wake. “Volatility is necessary. It’s like climbing a mountain. When you reach the peak, you have to rest if you’re too tired to keep going, right?” She sees encouragement in the number of new retail investors entering the market, while she is content to ride out volatility.

Other investors expressed concern regarding the recent market volatility, choosing to wait out markets for the next six months.

The Long-Term Potential Benefits of Policy Support in China

“The government has been releasing policies one after another to stimulate the economy,” a third long-term investor explained. Such policies create an optimistic environment looking ahead. “People will understand that the country’s economy is improving, and more will be willing to invest.”

Such policy support could create a positive momentum cycle whereby everyone benefits. Increasing investors in the market will likely drive prices higher. This in turn benefits companies, allowing them to distribute better dividends while growing. Meanwhile, the economy grows stronger, creating a “win/win situation” according to the long-term investor interviewed.

A final investor interviewed on the street also views the long term as optimistic, despite short-term volatility. While the investor expressed some concerns about the pullback, they think it also creates opportunity. “Right now, it feels like the market value of some companies is inconsistent with their stock prices,” the investor noted. “I remain optimistic about certain companies and I’m still buying more stocks with a long-term investment strategy.”

