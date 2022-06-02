As Executives Buy the Dip, Invest in Equities With KVLE

May was yet another month in a long trend of volatility and drawdowns for markets, but as prices dipped, corporate executives bought into their own companies at unprecedented rates, reported Financial Times.

Insider buying in May through May 24 was the strongest it had been since the buying opportunities presented by the March 2020 COVID-19 price plummets in markets. Within the Russell 2000 there were more insider buyers than sellers in May for the first time since March 2020, according to VerityData.

This trend defies broader investor expectations, with words such as stagflation and recession bandied about on a regular basis.

“Corporate insiders are holding a non-consensus view across most sectors and [are] actively buying the dip,” said JPMorgan analysts in a note on May 27.

Executives strongly buying into their own companies has historically been a positive indicator of a market hitting bottom, explained David Giroux, portfolio manager at T. Rowe Price.

“Insiders are saying ‘we don’t see a massive event coming’… these are really good buying opportunities,” Giroux said. “This is just another confirming data point that should be positive for the market over six to 12 months if not longer.”

