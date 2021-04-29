Charles Schwab Launches an International Equity ETF, ‘SCHY’

On Thursday, Charles Schwab Investment Management, Inc. (CSIM) announced that the Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is expected to begin trading on or around April 29, 2021. With an operating expense ratio (OER) of 0.14%, the fund will be among the lowest cost ETFs providing exposure to international dividend equity securities.

The investment seeks to track as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the total return of the Dow Jones International Dividend 100 Index, which is composed of high dividend yielding stocks issued by companies outside the United States. Normally it will invest at least 80% of its net assets in stocks included in the index, including depositary receipts representing securities of the index, which may be in the form of ADRs, GDRs, and EDRs.

“Every day, about 10,000 Baby Boomers turn 65 and many of them – as well as other investors – are seeking income strategies as part of a diversified portfolio,” said David Botset, SVP of Product Strategy for CSIM. “We continue to see a spike in demand for dividend equity funds, and are pleased to be expanding the range of solutions we offer to include a low-cost international choice.”

As of December 31, 2020, CSIM managed approximately $549.2 billion on a discretionary basis and approximately $37.5 billion on a non-discretionary basis. CSIM provides non-discretionary advisory services to the Schwab Trust Bank Collective Investment Trusts, including research and recommendations relating to asset allocation, portfolio construction, cash-flow monitoring, and advisor selection and retention. Some trusts include multiple unit classes.

For a complete list of the 25 Schwab ETFs available today, see here.

