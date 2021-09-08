As companies adapt to meet the energy needs of consumers, investments are shifting to cleaner and more sustainable companies and technologies. Yet traditional energy assets tend to capture this shift indirectly, if at all.

In the upcoming webcast, Capitalizing on the Clean Energy Future, Benjamin Bielawski, Managing Director, Portfolio Manager, Senior Research Analyst, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.; and Eric Fogarty, Managing Director, Portfolio Manager, Senior Research Analyst, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co., will outline the investing potential of clean energy.

For example, the recently launched Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF (NYSE: VCLN), the first ETF strategy managed by Duff & Phelps, seeks attractive total returns by investing globally in a portfolio of clean, renewable, and sustainable companies and technologies that will power future energy needs. Actively managed, VCLN focuses on well-positioned market leaders at the forefront of clean energy innovation and commercialization.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management pursues specialized investment strategies with exceptional depth of resources and expertise. Since its earliest beginnings, providing research and analysis of income-producing securities to Depression-era investors, the firm’s attention has been set on identifying attractive opportunities through active management and fundamental research while managing the associated risks. Today, building on a distinguished legacy, Duff & Phelps has earned a reputation as a leader in investing in Global Listed Infrastructure, Global Listed Real Estate, Clean Energy, and Diversified Real Assets.

VCLN’s investment process contrasts favorably with passive clean energy indexes’ less-defined investment processes, which is often driven by market capitalization and clean energy exposure scores derived from static, sometimes opaque, criteria. By contrast, the Duff & Phelps active investment management approach is more comprehensive than those of its passive competitors, resulting in a high-conviction stock portfolio with a more balanced risk profile.

“A specialized portfolio of clean energy market leaders with a balanced and diversified approach across technologies, sectors, and geographies. Investors may benefit from the long-term secular growth of clean energy demand and the projected build-out of renewable energy generation across the utility, industrial, technology, and energy sectors,” according to Virtus.

