Capital Group Grows Collection of Actively Managed ETFs

On Thursday, Capital Group unveiled seven new ETFs to bolster its growing lineup of funds. Each of the seven funds is actively managed.

“Our robust suite of ETFs gives financial professionals and their clients the ability to construct model portfolios, for which we’ve heard a clear demand, as well as access to Capital’s long-term, active approach to investment management, competitive fees, and potential for above-benchmark returns as they pursue their long-term financial goals,” said Scott David, the issuer’s head of ETFs.

Equity Investments

Among the equity funds released is the Capital Group Global Equity ETF (CGGE). The fund provides global investing exposure by allocating assets to companies based mostly in developed markets.

As an alternative global equity strategy, the Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF (CGNG) gives exposure to developing markets. By doing so, the fund aims to give investors access to risk-adjusted long-term returns.

More risk-conscious investors may consider the Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF (CGCV). The fund targets focus toward companies with historically strong balance sheets to provide a potentially safer investment.

Dividend-seeking strategies may want to consider the Capital Group International Core Equity ETF (CGIC). The fund invests in international companies with established precedence for providing dividends.

Fixed Income Options

For those seeking to minimize sensitivity to interest rates, the Capital Group Ultra Short Income ETF (CGUI) may appeal. It invests in return-generating fixed income securities with an average portfolio duration of one year or less.

Bond investors seeking international exposure may wish to consider the Capital Group International Bond ETF (CGIB). The fund targets high-quality interest rate and credit markets from outside the United States.

The Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF (CGHM) can help investors lock in more tax-exempt income. It seeks municipal bonds with a higher yield and lower rating.

“Capital Group has quickly penetrated the ETF market by leveraging its active management expertise in the equity and fixed income markets. Advisors have increasingly turned to proven managers to support their exposure to U.S. as well as international markets. While they already have six ETFs with more than $1 billion in assets, it is great to see the product lineup further expand,” added Todd Rosenbluth, VettaFi head of research.

