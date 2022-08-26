BlackRock Adds New ETF to iShares Thematic Lineup | ETF Trends

BlackRock has launched the iShares Neuroscience and Healthcare ETF (IBRN), enhancing its lineup of thematic ETFs available to investors.

The new fund, listed on the NYSE on August 26, is the first ETF focused on neuroscience and the growth and innovation related to the treatment of neurological diseases. IBRN seeks to track the investment results of an index designed to measure U.S. and non-U.S. companies that could benefit from the growth and innovation in neuroscience. The fund charges a 47 basis point expense ratio.

“Neurological and mental health diseases are among the most prevalent and destructive health conditions in the world, but innovations in neuroscience are leading to an acceleration of medical breakthroughs and treatments,” Jeff Spiegel, head of U.S. megatrend, international and sector ETFs for BlackRock, said in a statement. “Through IBRN, investors can gain exposure to those companies leading these advancements across the theme’s entire value chain.”

IBRN is part of BlackRock’s megatrend ETF lineup, following last week’s launch of the BlackRock Future Financial and Technology ETF (BPAY). BlackRock offers the largest active and index thematic platform globally, spanning 45 products, according to a statement from the firm.

For more news, information, and strategy, visit VettaFi.