The rapid rise of Bitcoin has generated fierce debate concerning the long-term viability of investing in cryptocurrencies. While rapidly evolving blockchain technology can provide a discrete digital ledger to track transactions, many advisors remain concerned with the regulation and volatility of cryptocurrency products.

In the upcoming webcast, Beyond Bitcoin: How Blockchain is Transforming the Investment Industry, Bill Belden, President, Amplify ETFs; and Michael Venuto, Portfolio Manager, BLOK ETF, Toroso Investments, will explain how blockchain technology can add value to your portfolio, and do more than just track cryptocurrencies.

Specifically, the Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA: BLOK) utilizes an actively managed approach to investing in the fast developing world of blockchain-based technology, allowing the fund’s portfolio managers to respond in real-time to valuations, company fundamentals, and announcements that may impact the blockchain marketplace.

Toroso Investments serves as active sub-advisor and ETF sponsor to an ETF offered by Amplify ETFs. Toroso strives to outperform the EQM-Emerita Blockchain BLOK 50 Global Index with this strategy.

A blockchain is a decentralized database shared across all users that facilitates the process of recording transactions and tracking assets across a business network. This foundational technology is expected to pave the way for significant disruptions across many industries.

According to Amplify, Blockchain is a peer-to-peer distributed ledger that facilitates the process of recording transactions and tracking assets in a business network. Blockchain derives its name from the way it stores transaction data – in blocks that are linked together to form a chain. As the number of transactions grow, so does the blockchain. Blocks record and confirm the time and sequence of transactions, which are then logged into the blockchain, within a discrete network governed by rules agreed on by the network participants. Although initially associated with digital commodities, it can be used to track tangible, intangible, and digital assets and companies in all business sectors.

Financial advisors who are interested in learning more about the blockchain technology can register for the Wednesday, February 24 webcast here.