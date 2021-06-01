Why Seek Out ‘Moats’ in Your Value Investing Strategy?

As value continues to outdo growth when it comes to capturing investor interest, many advisors are considering funds like the VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT).

Fundamental analysis involves finding value among companies that have a competitive advantage in their respective marketplace, which is where the MOAT strategy shines. MOAT does all the value-finding work through the convenience of an ETF wrapper.

MOAT seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Morningstar® Wide Moat Focus Index. The fund normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in securities that comprise the fund’s benchmark index.

The index is comprised of securities issued by companies that Morningstar determines to have sustainable competitive advantages based on a proprietary methodology that considers quantitative and qualitative factors.

Overall, MOAT provides exposure to: