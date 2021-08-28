Trends with Benefits #63: Closing America’s Wealth Gap with Calvin Williams Jr.

By Ed Lopez, Head of ETF Project, VanEck

In this week’s episode, I speak with Calvin Williams Jr., CEO and founder of Freeman Capital. We discuss the wealth gap in America and his motivation for building a wealth management practice for everyday people.

Calvin is focused on helping to close the wealth gap. Contrary to many preconceptions, Calvin found that regardless of one’s background, the obstacles in acquiring the knowledge and confidence to build real wealth elude many, even intelligent professionals with a well-paying job. He found this out for himself, after selling a web business and still being unable to qualify for a wealth management program.

We chat about his background, his early business experience, building Freeman Capital, what the next generation of financial companies need to do in order to thrive in the future, cryptocurrencies, and the role of government in closing the wealth gap.

Trend or Fad

Listen for Calvin’s take on Micro influencers, Clubhouse, Post-lockdown optimism and NFTs.

Follow Ed Lopez @thatEdLopez on Twitter.

Originally published by VanEck, August 25, 2021.

