The agriculture sector’s importance is difficult to overstate. Agriculture impacts structurally embedded hunger, social equality, and income distribution, while economically, the sector directly shapes global trade, governmental policy, and long-term environmental sustainability.

In the upcoming webcast, Food Fight: The Immediacy and Opportunity in Agriculture Investing, Shawn Reynolds, Portfolio Manager, VanEck; Ammar James, Deputy Portfolio Manager, VanEck, will engage in a discussion on the current environment and why over the long term (but beginning today), markets must address critical food supply and sustainability issues.

To access opportunities that address these growing challenges, investors can turn to something like the VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (MOO), which captures the play on global population growth and supply concerns that are driving increasing food demand and the need for efficient agricultural solutions.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF seeks to reflect the performance of the MVIS Global Agribusiness Index, which is intended to track the overall performance of companies involved in agri-chemicals, animal health, and fertilizers, seeds, and traits, from farm/irrigation equipment and farm machinery, aquaculture and fishing, livestock, cultivation and plantations (including grain, oil palms, sugar cane, tobacco leaves, grapevines, etc.), and trading of agricultural products.

Additionally, the VanEck Future of Food ETF (YUMY) is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to companies engaged in more sustainable agri-food processes and technologies to provide for a future with more affordable, nutritious, and safe food for all.

The VanEck Future of Food ETF is an actively-managed ETF that seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing in companies engaged in Agri-Food technology and innovation, which encompasses industries and companies that are leading, enabling, supplying, disrupting, or benefiting from new environmentally sustainable agriculture and food products and services.

“Population growth, environmental sustainability imperatives, and evolving consumer preferences have created a demand for Agri-Food innovations and alternatives with greater efficiency, resiliency, and sustainability,” according to VanEck. “The agricultural and food sectors are in the early stages of what is likely to be a multi-decade transformation.”

