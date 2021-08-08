Fast-Changing Innovation: The Battery Race Powers Forward

Electrification and the pursuit of a clean, green and circular economy have shifted demand in industry and consumers alike. However, electric vehicles are arguably still not quite on par with conventional alternatives. We believe that batteries are the most common solution to the energy storage problem, with aging grid infrastructure, more renewables on the grid and higher demand for electricity coming from the switch to electric vehicles.

Originally published by VanEck, 8/3/21

