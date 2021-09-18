BUZZ Investing: ‘Meme’ Stocks Lead the Charge

U.S. equities continued to rally, posting their seventh consecutive monthly advance as major domestic benchmark indices neared or, set new record highs during the month. Continued spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant, and its potential impact on the global economy, proved to be of fleeting concern to equity investors. Sentiment remained elevated as U.S. companies posted strong second quarter earnings while a resilient labor market saw jobless claims reaching pandemic lows and job openings at record highs. The benchmark S&P 500® Index gained 3.0% during August, led once again by mega-cap equities including familiar ‘FAANG’ stocks such as Microsoft (NASD: MSFT), Apple (NASD: AAPL), Amazon.com (NASD: AMZN) and Alphabet (NASD: GOOGL).

The BUZZ NextGen AI US Sentiment Leaders Index (the “BUZZ Index” or “Index”) gained 3.81% during August and led the S&P 500 Index by 0.64% year to date (22.22% vs. 21.58%, respectively) and by 18.57% over the last year (49.74% vs. 31.17%, respectively) as of the end of the month. Continue reading for details on recent performance and the latest Index reconstitution.

‘Meme’ Stocks Pace Advancing Stocks within the BUZZ Index

Commonly known as ‘meme’ stocks, a small group of equities captured the headlines early in 2021 as online ‘buzz’ propelled these stocks higher in parabolic fashion. Traditional media pundits were quick to dismiss the price actions as a ‘fad’; however, investor interest in these stocks remains robust. What began as a technical trade, in many cases driven by short interest levels primed for a squeeze, has transitioned into a legitimate value thesis, as several companies within the newly formed ‘meme’ sector have transitioned their business models, raised fresh operating capital, and are challenging ‘old-school’ investors to re-think their negative thesis. Several familiar ‘meme’ stocks were the leading positive contributors of stocks that advanced within the recent period between selection dates (August 12th – September 9th) of the BUZZ Index. Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC), the largest movie theater chain in the world operating over 1,000 theaters with approximately 11,000 screens worldwide1, paced advancing stocks within the BUZZ Index during recent period between selection dates, advancing 46.7%. GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME), the brick-and-mortar retailer of new and pre-owned games and entertainment products operating thousands of stores in the U.S., Australia, Canada, and Europe gained 22.7% during the recent period between selection dates as it continues to focus on a company-wide restructuring, transitioning its business model toward an e-commerce platform.

Top Contributors: August 12, 2021 – September 9, 2021 Company Ticker Average Weight (%) Return Contribution (%) AMC Entertainment AMC 3.43 1.38 GameStop Corp GME 3.36 0.72 Moderna Inc MRNA 2.64 0.55 Nvidia Corp NVDA 3.15 0.34 Draftkings Inc DKNG 2.7 0.32 Netflix Inc NFLX 1.51 0.23 Amazon.Com Inc AMZN 2.97 0.17 Digital Turbine Inc APPS 0.84 0.15 Agilent Technologies Inc A 1.14 0.15 Palantir Technologies Inc PLTR 3.12 0.14

Source: BUZZ Holdings ULC, Bloomberg. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Index performance is not illustrative of fund performance. Not intended as a recommendation to buy or to sell any of the securities mentioned herein. For a complete list of holdings in the ETF, please visit www.vaneck.com.

ContextLogic Inc. (NASD: WISH), doing business as Wish.com paced the top detractors from performance during the period between the August and September selection dates of the BUZZ Index. Previously featured in our July blog, WISH is another favorite stock within the ‘meme’ universe; however, it appears investor sentiment toward the e-commerce platform overshot the fundamental challenges facing the company. If you recall, WISH is a digital marketplace for cheap, unbranded goods sourced directly from Chinese warehouses competing with both Amazon.com (NASD: AMZN) and ETSY (NASD: ETSY). Shares of WISH fell 24.7% in the period between the August and September selection dates as the company disappointed investors as it reported its second quarter results. Revenue fell year over year and missed analyst forecasts and forward guidance likewise, disappointed as user engagement fell, while advertising costs rose, leading many to forecast that the company’s financial results are likely to deteriorate further in the third quarter. The decline in value in WISH shares pushed its market capitalization below the $5 billion threshold for BUZZ Index eligibility and it was subsequently removed from the Index as of the September reconstitution.

Bottom Contributors: August 12, 2021 – September 9, 2021 Company Ticker Average Weight (%) Return Contribution (%) ContextLogic Inc WISH 2.19 -0.65 Fisker Inc FSR 0.66 -0.36 Cleveland-Cliffs Inc CLF 1.81 -0.27 Boeing Co/The BA 2.06 -0.24 Occidental Petroleum Corp OXY 0.3 -0.24 Plug Power Inc PLUG 1.48 -0.15 Roku Inc ROKU 1.8 -0.15 Ford Motor Co F 1.4 -0.13 Trade Desk Inc TTD 0.63 -0.13 Zoom Video Communications ZM 0.68 -0.13

Source: BUZZ Holdings ULC, Bloomberg. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Index performance is not illustrative of fund performance. Not intended as a recommendation to buy or to sell any of the securities mentioned herein. For a complete list of holdings in the ETF, please visit www.vaneck.com.

Sentiment Stock Highlight: Spotify Technology

Streaming music giant Spotify Technology (NYSE: SPOT, “Spotify”) first entered the BUZZ Index during the June 2020 Index reconstitution. At the time, Spotify had just begun to break out to a new all-time high and went on to almost double by the end of the year. In December 2020, sentiment on Spotify had waned and the stock was no longer featured within the BUZZ Index. Investor sentiment proved prescient as a sharp rotation away from thematic stocks within technology sector in the second quarter of 2021 sent shares of Spotify 35% lower, sharply off their highest mark. Sentiment on Spotify turned positive during May 2021 as the stock approached 2020’s breakout level, suggesting value investors were stepping in and indicating that the stock may have fallen too far and that it could be the time to ‘buy the dip’.

Since the May 2021 BUZZ Index reconstitution, shares of Spotify have oscillated as investors reacted to a disappointing Q2 2021 report indicating the company’s Monthly Average Users (MAU’s) were below the bottom end of management’s guidance range. Some speculated that as a result of Spotify increasing the price of its services across thirty markets, the decline in MAU’s were an indication that its customers may be more price sensitive than expected. Recently, Spotify appeared to be back on track with increasing MAU growth while an apparent victory in a longstanding feud with Apple Inc. (NASD: AAPL) regarding the Apple app store allowing certain applications, including Soptify’s app, to directly link to websites that bypass Apple’s payments network, a key victory which could greatly increase the user experience for Spotify customers. Investor sentiment has turned positive, and this month Spotify re-enters the BUZZ Index at a 0.40% weight.

Spotify (SPOT) Stock Price: April 4, 2018 – September 9, 2021

Source: BUZZ Holdings ULC, Bloomberg. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Index performance is not illustrative of fund performance. Not intended as a recommendation to buy or to sell any of the securities mentioned herein. For a complete list of holdings in the ETF, please visit www.vaneck.com.

BUZZ Index September 2021 Rebalance Highlights

Retail Sector

With more areas of the world reopening, consumer discretionary stocks such as retailers and restaurants have been some of the largest beneficiaries. The focal point for these companies now is, what they are doing to adjust to the new world paradigm. Despite the reopening, it appears the world may not be quickly returning to its old normal, instead transforming into one that blends both the physical and digital marketplaces. This month, four new retailers entered the BUZZ Index, Lululemon (NASDAQ: LULU), Macy’s (NYSE: M), Target (NYSE: TGT) and Home Depot (NYSE: HD). LULU, TGT, and HD were all at some point brick and mortar market darlings in the retail space prior to COVID, and investors appear to be renewing their confidence towards these companies going forward. Since the COVID crash, LULU has tripled, and TGT, M and HD have all more than doubled. While strong athleisure demand has benefitted LULU, M has been among the first department stores to successfully execute on a transformation towards a sustainable digital marketplace, and HD has seen a boost in demand due to people spending more on home renovations during the lockdowns. Retail store traffic has been on the rise, and the increasing representation of retailers in the Index indicates their run may have more room to go.

MicroStrategy Incorporated

In July, MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) entered the BUZZ Index as the first crypto-focused company in the Index. Even as the price of Bitcoin continued to pull back from its highs, CEO Michael Saylor continued to buy into the dip, utilizing additional debt and equity issuances to fund the purchases. Interestingly, Saylor publicly tweeted out the details of all his trades, broadcasting to the world his average purchase price of Bitcoin in the $26,000s. His strategy paid off, as Bitcoin sharply bounced off $29,000 at the end of July and rallied all through August, reaching as high as $52,000 earlier this month. Shares of MSTR have rallied as well, rising 60% off their July lows. However, a recent sudden drop in values across the crypto world took some steam out of the market, and sentiment has since followed lower. While Bitcoin and MSTR have since stabilized, the declining sentiment may be suggesting the current leg of the rally is over. This month MSTR drops out of the BUZZ Index.

For more on the rebalance results, view the BUZZ Index reconstitution report.

Originally published by VanEck, September 17, 2021.

Important Disclosures

1 Source: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_movie_theater_chains

Company data is the source for all particular company information quoted.

Definitions: The S&P 500 is a stock market index of 500 of the largest companies listed on stock exchanges in the United States. The Nasdaq Composite Index is a stock market index that consists of the stocks that are listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange.

This is not an offer to buy or sell, or a recommendation to buy or sell any of the securities/financial instruments mentioned herein. The information presented does not involve the rendering of personalized investment, financial, legal, or tax advice. Certain statements contained herein may constitute projections, forecasts and other forward looking statements, which do not reflect actual results, are valid as of the date of this communication and subject to change without notice. Information provided by third party sources are believed to be reliable and have not been independently verified for accuracy or completeness and cannot be guaranteed. VanEck does not guarantee the accuracy of 3rd party data. The information herein represents the opinion of the author(s), but not necessarily those of VanEck.

An investor cannot invest directly in an index. Returns reflect past performance and do not guarantee future results. Results reflect the reinvestment of dividends and capital gains, if any. Certain indices may take into account withholding taxes. Index returns do not represent Fund returns. The Index does not charge management fees or brokerage expenses, nor does the Index lend securities, and no revenues from securities lending were added to the performance shown.

BUZZ NextGen AI US Sentiment Leaders Index (the “BUZZ Index”) is a product of BUZZ Holdings ULC (“BUZZ Holdings”), and has been licensed to Van Eck Associates Corporation for use in connection with the VanEck Social Sentiment ETF.

“BUZZ” is a trademark of BUZZ Holdings, which has been licensed by Van Eck Associates Corporation for use in connection with the BUZZ Index.

VanEck Social Sentiment ETF is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by BUZZ Holdings, or its shareholders, or the licensor of the BUZZ Index and/or its affiliates and third party licensors. BUZZ Holdings makes no representation or warranty, express or implied, to the owners of the VanEck Social Sentiment ETF or any member of the public regarding the advisability of investing in securities generally or in VanEck Social Sentiment ETF, particularly or the ability of the BUZZ Index to track general market performance.

BUZZ Holdings’ only relationship to Van Eck Associates Corporation with respect to the BUZZ Index is the licensing of the BUZZ Index and certain trademarks of BUZZ Holdings. The BUZZ Holdings are determined and composed by BUZZ Holdings without regard to Van Eck Associates Corporation or the VanEck Social Sentiment ETF. BUZZ Holdings has no obligation to take the needs of Van Eck Associates Corporation or the owners of VanEck Social Sentiment ETF into consideration in determining and composing the BUZZ Index.

BUZZ Holdings are not responsible for and have not participated in the determination of the prices of VanEck Social Sentiment ETF or the timing of the issuance or sale of securities of VanEck Social Sentiment ETF or in the determination or calculation of the equation by which VanEck Social Sentiment ETF securities may be converted into cash, surrendered, or redeemed, as the case may be. BUZZ Holdings have no obligation or liability in connection with the administration, marketing or trading of VanEck Social Sentiment ETF. There is no assurance that investment products based on the BUZZ Index will accurately track index performance or provide positive investment returns.

BUZZ Holdings is not an investment advisor and the inclusion of a security in the BUZZ Index is not a recommendation by BUZZ Holdings to buy, sell, or hold such security, nor should it be considered investment advice.

BUZZ HOLDINGS DOES NOT GUARANTEE THE ADEQUACY, ACCURACY, TIMELINESS AND/OR THE COMPLETENESS OF THE BUZZ INDEX OR ANY DATA RELATED THERETO OR ANY COMMUNICATION WITH RESPECT THERETO, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, ORAL OR WRITTEN COMMUNICATION (INCLUDING ELECTRONIC COMMUNICATIONS). BUZZ HOLDINGS SHALL NOT BE SUBJECT TO ANY DAMAGES OR LIABILITY FOR ANY ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR DELAYS THEREIN. BUZZ HOLDINGS MAKES NO EXPRESS OR IMPLIED WARRANTIES, AND EXPRESSLY DISCLAIMS ALL WARRANTIES, OF MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE OR USE OR AS TO RESULTS TO BE OBTAINED BY Van Eck Associates Corporation, OWNERS OF THE VanEck Social Sentiment ETF, OR ANY OTHER PERSON OR ENTITY FROM THE USE OF THE BUZZ INDEX OR WITH RESPECT TO ANY DATA RELATED THERETO. WITHOUT LIMITING ANY OF THE FOREGOING, IN NO EVENT WHATSOEVER SHALL BUZZ HOLDINGS BE LIABLE FOR ANY INDIRECT, SPECIAL, INCIDENTAL, PUNITIVE, OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, LOSS OF PROFITS, TRADING LOSSES, LOST TIME OR GOODWILL, EVEN IF THEY HAVE BEEN ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGES, WHETHER IN CONTRACT, TORT, STRICT LIABILITY, OR OTHERWISE. THERE ARE NO THIRD PARTY BENEFICIARIES OF ANY AGREEMENTS OR ARRANGEMENTS BETWEEN BUZZ HOLDINGS AND Van Eck Associates Corporation, OTHER THAN THE LICENSORS OF BUZZ HOLDINGS.

Effective August 18, 2016, BUZZ Indexes Inc. implemented changes to the BUZZ NextGen AI US Sentiment Leaders Index construction rules. The index constituent count was increased from 25 to 75 stocks and the maximum constituent weight was reduce from 15% to 3%. These change may result in more a diversified exposure to index constituents than under the rules in effect prior to this date. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

The S&P 500® Index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC and/or its affiliates and has been licensed for use by Van Eck Associates Corporation. Copyright © 2021 S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, a division of S&P Global, Inc., and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Redistribution or reproduction in whole or in part are prohibited without written permission of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC. For more information on any of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC’s indices please visit www.spdji.com. S&P® is a registered trademark of S&P Global and Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC. Neither S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC, their affiliates nor their third party licensors make any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the ability of any index to accurately represent the asset class or market sector that it purports to represent and neither S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC, their affiliates nor their third party licensors shall have any liability for any errors, omissions, or interruptions of any index or the data included therein.

An investment in the Fund may be subject to risks which include, among others, risks related to social media analytics, investing in equity securities, medium-capitalization companies, information technology, communication services, consumer discretionary, health care and industrials sectors, market, operational, high portfolio turnover, index tracking, authorized participant concentration, new fund, absence of prior active market, trading issues, passive management, fund shares trading, premium/discount and liquidity of fund shares, non-diversified and concentration risks which may make these investments volatile in price or difficult to trade. Medium-capitalization companies may be subject to elevated risks.

Investing in companies based on social media analytics involves the potential risk of market manipulation because social media posts may be made with an intent to inflate, or otherwise manipulate, the public perception of a company stock or other investment. Although the Sentiment Leaders Index provider attempts to mitigate the potential risk of such manipulation by employing screens to identify posts which may be computer generated or deceptive and by employing market capitalization and trading volume criteria to remove companies which may be more likely targets for such manipulation, there is no guarantee that the Sentiment Leaders Index’s model will successfully reduce such risk. Furthermore, text and sentiment analysis of social media postings may prove inaccurate in predicting a company’s stock performance.

Investing involves substantial risk and high volatility, including possible loss of principal. An investor should consider the investment objective, risks, charges and expenses of a Fund carefully before investing. To obtain a prospectus and summary prospectus, which contain this and other information, call 800.826.2333 or visit vaneck.com. Please read the prospectus and summary prospectus carefully before investing.