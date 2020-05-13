ARK Invest’s Cathie Wood To Join Today’s Office Hours

Cathie Wood, Chief Investment Officer & CEO at ARK Invest, will join our ETF Database / ETF Trends ‘Office Hours’ Zoom webinar at 4:30 pm ET today, May 13.

Click here to register: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/9315887000368/WN_qKwdx_RaR8eRQheP8yu4_w.

Our CEO Tom Lydon and CIO Dave Nadig are the hosts Office Hours, which is a lively 30-minute conversation each week to hear guest speakers offer their insights and perspectives of what’s happening in the markets, their outlook for the year ahead, what’s keeping them sane and much more.