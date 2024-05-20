Alternatives Symposium Coming May 30

VettaFi is hosting an Alternatives Symposium on May 30 at 11 a.m. ET. 2022 was a wake-up call to investors who relied exclusively on equities and fixed income. Alternatives are an increasingly important component of a healthy portfolio. But where should investors begin?

“Advisors are increasingly turning to investments beyond equities and fixed income in 2024,” said VettaFi Head of Research Todd Rosenbluth. “At the upcoming virtual conference, we will dive into covered calls, commodities, and much more with leading asset managers.”

Finding the Right Alternatives Strategy for Your Portfolio

Investors who register for the free symposium will get access to thought leaders and experts who will share the most cutting-edge alternatives strategies. Experts from abrdn and State Street will give advisors best practices on comodities investing, while Fidelity and NEOS will explore covered calls.

As investors seek protection and noncorrelated assets, the symposium will explore the rising popularity of gold, dig into managed futures, and unpack the perks of structured protection ETFs. Accordingly, those seeking a ballast against uncertainty cannot afford to miss this symposium.

The Alternatives Symposium Advantage

Symposiums are a huge benefit to advisors. Not only is admission free, but the event format means several hours of content and insights will be available in one place at one time. Additionally, CE credits will be on offer. Explore the benefits of alternatives from the comfort of your home or office.

Take advantage of all that the Alternatives Symposium has to offer and register today.

